LAYLA PATRICK

Bauxite senior Layla Patrick, 23, takes a shot in a 75-30 win over the Hall Lady Warriors Tuesday in Little Rock. Patrick finished with eight points in the blowout. 

Having to stew with a three-game losing streak for 10 days, the Bauxite Lady Miners would take out their pent-up aggression Tuesday on the road. Taking on the Hall Warriors in Little Rock, Bauxite bombarded the Lady Warriors in a 75-30 win in 5-4A Conference play to get back in the winning column. 