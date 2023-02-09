Having to stew with a three-game losing streak for 10 days, the Bauxite Lady Miners would take out their pent-up aggression Tuesday on the road. Taking on the Hall Warriors in Little Rock, Bauxite bombarded the Lady Warriors in a 75-30 win in 5-4A Conference play to get back in the winning column.
Bauxite wallops Warriors to break skid
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
