Not only did the Bauxite Lady Miners get an important 4A West Conference win Thursday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite, they also avenged and early-season loss. Swept by the Malvern Lady Leopards to open West play in August, the Lady Miners returned the favor on Thursday, sweeping Malvern 25-19, 25-23 and 25-22 in a very competitive match.
It was Bauxite’s third straight match win since falling to top West team Mena, improving the Lady Miners to 6-7 overall, 6-3 in league action.
“Great conference win for us,” Bauxite Coach Dave Carter said. “Also a great payback for us balancing out the early-season loss to them. Malvern is so athletic and scrappy. They dug up a large number of our attacks, which are getting better by the game. It was a fun match with a lot of points scored on some long rallies.”
The win puts the Lady Miners in third place with the top four in the West advancing to the 4A State Tournament held at Brookland in late October. Mena (9-0), Fountain Lake (6-2 and falling to Bauxite in the first matchup), Bauxite (6-3) and Arkadelphia (5-3) round out the top four, with Magnolia (6-4) and Malvern (4-5) looking in from the outside, but not by much.
“We continue to grow and mature, which is necessary for us down the stretch,” Carter said. “This win puts us in a position to control our own path to state. We need to continue taking positive steps forward for us to achieve what we want to achieve this season.”
After struggling defensively at the net for much of the year, the Lady Miners have improved of late.
“Our front line is beginning to pressure the net better,” Carter said. “A long way to go, but we’re moving that direction better than we were.”
“(Addysen) Burchfield and (Karlie) Heffernan are getting touches on attacks they weren’t earlier this season. That helps slow the ball down enough for our back line to make a settable pass more often.”
Sophomore Alysia Garner led the Lady Miners with 10 kills, adding five digs, but also had six hitting errors.
“Garner is struggling right now, but she’s struggling well because she’s gritty and persistent,” Carter said. “That’s going to serve her well.”
Junior Kaci West followed with seven kills, with the sophomore Heffernan and senior Lexi Bright (two aces, six digs) adding four kills apiece. Bright has been good all around for Bauxite.
“The past two games, Lexi has been so solid for us,” Carter said. “So, so solid. Very pleased with her.”
Bauxite senior Bryley Bowman led the way with 21 digs and four aces, adding eight assists, while junior Alyssa Hastings led with 13 assists, adding six digs and three aces, and sophomore Taylor Shelton adding nine assists and six digs, too. Junior Brae Page had four digs and three aces.
“Our serve game had some ups and downs, but we served well when we needed it,” Carter said. “As we continue to hone our systems, we will put it together. Our growth is good. Our commitment is good.”
The Lady Miners will hit the road for four straight matches, going to Camden on Tuesday and playing rival Harmony Grove in nonconference play on Thursday in Haskell.