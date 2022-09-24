KACI WEST

Bauxite junior Kaci West spikes the ball in a match win vs. Magnolia this past Tuesday in Bauxite. West had seven kills in a 3-0 sweep over Malvern on Thursday in Bauxite.

Not only did the Bauxite Lady Miners get an important 4A West Conference win Thursday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite, they also avenged and early-season loss. Swept by the Malvern Lady Leopards to open West play in August, the Lady Miners returned the favor on Thursday, sweeping Malvern 25-19, 25-23 and 25-22 in a very competitive match.