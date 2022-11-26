Fittingly, a dramatic fourth quarter factored heavily in the outcome between the Glen Rose Beavers and Melbourne Bearkatz Friday evening.
When all was said and done, the visitors from north central Arkansas walked away with a 21-20 win over the Beavers in round three of the Class 3A state playoffs.
At the start of the fourth, Melbourne (13-0) led 21-20.
With just over nine minutes left to play, the Beavers started a possession at the Melbourne 44.
They’d eventually attempt a 30-yard field goal attempt. But a botched snap led to the holder tossing the ball to a Glen Rose receiver who was immediately tackled, well short of the first down mark.
Later on, with 3:19 remaining in the game, after Glen Rose started on its own 2-yard line, the Beavers used a big play to quickly make their way down the field. But the drive would come to an abrupt end. A Beaver fumble was recovered by Melbourne on its own 43.
However, the Glen Rose (9-3) defense stepped up and forced the Bearkatz to punt. Once again, Glen Rose would get the ball backed up against its own goal line. Following the punt, the Beavers started their possession on the 5 with 2:31 remaining in this playoff game.
The Beavers quest of scoring the go-ahead points once again came up short due to a turnover. This time a deep downfield pass was picked off by a Bearkatz defensive back. The turnover gave Melbourne the ball on its own 40 with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter.
Melbourne would keep the ball on the ground choosing to run the ball three times to eat time up. Once the Bearkatz finally punted the ball back to Glen Rose, there were 11.7 seconds on the clock and the Beavers had possession near midfield.
On the final play of the game, a pass was completed and the Bearkatz defense swarmed the ball as eventually the Glen Rose receiver went out of bounds with no time left. Instantly, the Melbourne players jumped in the air, screamed, hugged one another, or ran to the sidelines to embrace their teammates – as they defeated Glen Rose 21-20 clinching their berth to the state semifinals.
The Beavers got off to a great start as they took a 7-0 lead when Heath Ballance ran 4 yards for a touchdown, with 19 seconds left in the first period.
However, Melbourne bounced back to tie the game at 7 thanks to a 34-yard TD reception by Carter Bray with 9:39 left in the first half.
With 3:59 remaining until the half, Ballance found the end zone once again. This time the running back scored on an 18-yard tote to help his team build a 14-7 lead. But with less than 20 seconds left in the first half, the Bearkatz would tie the game after running back Trey Wren scored on a 2-yard carry.
At the intermission, the score was tied at 14.
Melbourne received the ball first in the third quarter, and the Bearkatz took advantage of their opportunity.
This time it was Bray’s 63-yard touchdown reception that paved the way for Melbourne to go up 21-14 with 11 minutes remaining in the third.
Later in the quarter, Glen Rose used 9-yard touchdown pass – on a fourth-and-goal from the 9 – to put itself in possession tie the score. However, the point-after was no good, sailing wide right, leaving the score at 21-20 in favor of Melbourne.
That mid-third quarter TD turned out to be the final points of this state playoff clash as the Bearkatz survived a wild fourth – to hold on for the win.