JONATHAN BELL

Benton junior Jonathan Bell goes up for a shot in a game earlier this season. Bell scored a career-high 19 points in a 68-58 loss to Sylvan Hills on the road Tuesday in 5A Central Conference play.

The Benton Panthers would fall 68-58 to the Sylvan Hills Bears on the road Tuesday in 5A Central Conference action.