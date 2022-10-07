GLEN ROSE BEAVERS LOGO

The Glen Rose Beavers (4-2, 3-0) remain undefeated in conference play after beating the Bismarck Lions (3-3, 2-1) 33-18 Friday at Beaver Stadium. The Lions rolled into the game undefeated in conference as well, but with this victory, the Beavers are now in sole possession of first place.

