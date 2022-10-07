The Glen Rose Beavers (4-2, 3-0) remain undefeated in conference play after beating the Bismarck Lions (3-3, 2-1) 33-18 Friday at Beaver Stadium. The Lions rolled into the game undefeated in conference as well, but with this victory, the Beavers are now in sole possession of first place.
“I was really proud of our kids,” said Glen Rose Head Coach Mark Kehner.
The Beavers ran the ball well all night and controlled the entire game.
Glen Rose received the opening kickoff and got the game off to an electric start by returning to the 50-yard line. The Beavers stuck to their identity in the run game and pounded it up the middle with junior running back Heath Ballance, the Saline County leader in rushing. The Beavers finished the drive with a field goal and took up about half of the first quarter.
Kehner was not pleased with his team’s run game last week, but this week he said he got back to who the team is.
“That’s where we challenged our kids after last week,” said Kehner.
The next time the Beavers had the ball they scored quickly. Junior quarterback Rein Bland completed a pass over the middle for a 30-yard touchdown pass making the score 10-0 Glen Rose with 2:40 left in the first quarter.
Those were the last points of the quarter and the second started with what looked like a promising drive for the Lions. However, the Beavers would stop them on a fourth down attempt in the red zone forcing a turnover on downs. Glen Rose responded with another quick touchdown to put the Beavers up 17-0 with 8:01 left in the second.
Bismarck finally began to show some life late in the second quarter when they scored their first touchdown of them on a QB run with 29 seconds left in the half.
The Beavers started the second half off strong as well when on Bismarck’s first possession, Ballance picked up an interception which set the Beavers up for their third touchdown of the game. The score was 24-6 with 9:23 left in the third quarter.
Bismarck responded well in the third quarter with a touchdown on a 22-yard pass, the extra-point attempt was no good and the score was set at 24-12 with 6:32 left in the third.
The next touchdown would again be from the Lions but it also came with a failed 2-point conversion. With one minute left in the third quarter, the score was 24-18 with the Beavers in the lead. Those would be the last points the Lions scored all night.
In the fourth, the Beavers scored twice with a field goal and one more touchdown, setting the final score 33-18. The Glen Rose defense sealed the game with an interception late in the fourth quarter.
Kehner was pleased with his team’s performance, especially in his defense containing Bismarck.
“I’m super proud of our defense,” he said.
Kehner said the Bismarck quarterback is an exceptional player and that he was extremely happy with the way his defense kept him where they wanted him.
Kehner was also happy with his offensive line.
“I thought our offensive line was extremely physical and thought our defense was extremely physical, too,” he said.
Kehner said his team reminded everyone who Glen Rose was on Friday night.
“A lot of media outlets picked us to lose, I guess they forgot who Glen Rose was,” said Kehner.
The Beavers are off next week due to Danville’s season being canceled, but their next game will be on Oct. 21 when they travel to face the Two Rivers Gators.