With COVID-19 still the main focus for many Arkansans, high school football is here. For the Glen Rose Beavers, winning another conference title is the goal.
The Beavers have won three straight conference titles coming into 2020, but this year will be different from the last two, though a bit familiar as well.
Glen Rose returns to the 5-3A after moving out of the conference two seasons ago.
"We are glad to be back in southwest Arkansas," said Head Coach Mark Kehner. "This has been Glen Rose's home the whole time I've been here — about 20 years. We feel good being down in this part of the state and we've got a lot of respect for the coaches in this conference and the job that they do.
"It is Glen Rose and Prescott, the way I look at it. Hopefully that will be settled here Week 10."
Despite the global pandemic making things difficult to continue as normal in the preseason, Kehner said he and his team have prepared well.
"Preseason practices have gone pretty well," Kehner said. "We have had about 95 percent attendance throughout the summer. The kids have shown up and done what we were allowed to do in each phase. I think we are as prepared as we have ever been, going into a season."
The Beavers return 12 starters from last year, including most of its offensive line, senior quarterback Wesley Launius and All-State guard Andrew Weatherford and two-way athlete Jace Cheatham.
"Any time you can start with a returning quarterback that is a good thing," Kehner said. "We have four of the five offensive lineman back as well. Anyone that knows anything about football knows the game is won and lost right there. We feel good right there in the box.
"We played well last week, up front, against a very good Hot Springs team. If we continue to do that and get better every week, I think we have a chance to have a pretty good season."
With Launius, Kehner is looking for him to command the game more in 2020, now that he has a year under his belt.
"Last year, we were just asking him not to lose it for us," Kehner said. "This year, he needs to really step up and lead this team to where he wants us to go. He is very capable of it with his leadership skills, the way he can throw the ball, the way he can run it. Hopefully he can get after it and get to that level. If he does, the rest of them will follow."
As a junior, Launius was second in Saline County in quarterback rating at 171.3, finishing the year with 114 completions for 2,068 yards and 25 touchdowns.
On the ground, the quarterback ran for 899 yards and 10 more scores, good for third in the county.
Also returning to the Beavers will be senior All-State running back Ethan Taylor after leading the county with 1,061 yards and 14 scores a season ago.
Kehner said Weatherford up front will be a key to the Beavers success.
"He is a three-year starter on the offensive and defensive line and has done a great job for us being a vocal leader and just a guy showing up to work every day and working his tail off, doing a good job," Kehner said.
Cheatham, also high on Kehner's radar, can be a force for the Beavers defense.
"Another three-year starter at middle linebacker, he is doing a good job," Kehner said. "When you have guys like that that have been in that many ballgames, hopefully you can lean on them and those guys will get the rest going in the right direction."
Kehner added that senior leadership is this year's strength coming in.
"We've got 15 seniors and several of them have played at least two years on one side of the ball or the other. When you've got seniors that have played some good football, you expect good things out of them," Kehner said.
With the season still more than a week away, Kehner is confident in his team to this point.
"You hope your kids come prepared every week," Kehner said. "We played a decent scrimmage, but I don't want them to be satisfied with that. We will see in the next week, week and a half."
Glen Rose opens its season Sept. 4 with a home rivalry tilt with Malvern. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Leopards clipped Glen Rose in 2019 20-7.
After again falling in Week 2, the Beavers went on a tear, winning nine straight, including and undefeated conference schedule.
The Beavers would end their year in the playoffs with a 42-28 loss to Melbourne.
Glen Rose has won at least nine games since 2015 and is 112-37 under Kehner.