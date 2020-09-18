NOAH WRIGHT

Glen Rose senior Noah Wright, 10, runs in a 42-20 win over the Harmony Grove Cardinals Friday at Sykes Stadium in Haskell. Wright had a big game, scoring four touchdowns in the win. 

The Glen Rose Beavers went on a scoring onslaught turning a close battle with Harmony Grove into a 42-20 road win.

The visitors took the lead early in the third – and they never looked back.

Read the rest in Saturday's The Saline Courier.

