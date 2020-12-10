CONNER TAYLOR

Glen Rose receiver Conner Taylor hauls in a reception during the Beavers quarterfinal win over Centerpoint last week. The Beavers take on Harding Academy on the road Friday for a chance to play in the 3A state championship game Dec. 19. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Glen Rose Beavers will take on the Harding Academy Wildcats in the semifinals of the 3A state tournament Friday in Searcy for a shot at a spot in the 3A state championship game. Read full preview in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you