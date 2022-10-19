HEATH BALLANCE

Glen Rose junior Heath Ballance, 22, competes in a game earlier this season. Ballance and the Beavers hit the road to Ola this Friday, taking on the Gators in 4-3A Conference action.

A week after getting an unofficial bye when the Danville Little Johns season was cancelled due to lack of numbers, the Glen Rose Beavers are back at it this Friday in 4-3A Conference play. The Beavers hit the road to face the Two Rivers Gators in Ola, with a win keeping pace with first place and undefeated Centerpoint Knights, currently 6-0 and 3-0 in the 4-3A.