The Glen Rose Beavers kicked the season off with a bang, defeating the Crossett Eagles 38-28 on the road in their first game of the season.
“Our kids played way over our heads tonight,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner Friday.
Earlier this week Kehner talked about how this game would be a challenge for his young team with just five seniors. Crossett won the 4A state track championship last year, so Kehner knew matching up with their speed would be a challenge. He also knew the size difference would be a challenge, as well.
“They’re 290 (pounds) across the front, that’s ridiculous,” he said
The Beavers offensive line and defensive line is about 215 pounds across the board but they were able to overcome the challenge.
“The offensive line came to play,” Kehner said. “We won that game off of guts.”
The Beavers offensive line paved the way for junior running back Heath Ballance to rack up 281 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
The game started well for the Beavers as they controlled the first quarter and ran the ball well. The first quarter ended with a 15-0 lead for Glen Rose.
The Beavers did not score and gave up a touchdown to Crossett in the second frame, making the score 15-7 at the half.
They came into the second half looking strong, as well, starting off with a safety on the Eagle’s first drive, putting the score at 17-7. However, those were the only points of the quarter for the Beavers. The Eagles on the other hand, would rack up 21 points in the third in the third to take a 28-17 advantage.
In the kickoff after the safety, the Beavers muffed the kick and turned the ball over, allowing Crossett to get back in the game.
“We never tapped out,” said Kehner.
The Beavers came back in the fourth quarter strong and racked up a solid 21 points, answering the 21 points of the Eagles in the third quarter.
Glen Rose finished the game off with an 80-yard drive to secure the win. The Beavers would go on to win the game 38-28, in a game many expected them to lose.
Kehner said that might have been the greatest drive he’s ever coached a team through.
“It was just our kids heart (and) resilience,” the Coach said. “People talk a lot of stuff about Glen Rose, but that’s Glen Rose football right there.”
The defense had some struggles and gave up some big plays, but that’s something they can work on this week, according to Kehner.
“Our defense was scrappy,” he said. “They gave up a few big plays. We’ve got some of that to clean up.”
The Beavers will host Malvern next week in a rivalry game, but that won’t stop them from celebrating Friday night’s win.
“This was a big, big night for Glen Rose,” Kehner said. “We had a physical game and now we have to get healthy and get ready for next week.”