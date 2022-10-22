GLEN ROSE BEAVERS LOGO

The Glen Rose Beavers (5-2, 4-0) remain undefeated in conference after routing the Two Rivers Gators (2-5, 0-3) on the road 35-8 in Ola on Friday night with their fourth consecutive win. The Beavers got the ball first and started the game red hot, scoring a touchdown in just two plays on their first offensive drive putting the Beavers up 7-0 after the PAT.