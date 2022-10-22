The Glen Rose Beavers (5-2, 4-0) remain undefeated in conference after routing the Two Rivers Gators (2-5, 0-3) on the road 35-8 in Ola on Friday night with their fourth consecutive win. The Beavers got the ball first and started the game red hot, scoring a touchdown in just two plays on their first offensive drive putting the Beavers up 7-0 after the PAT.
Beavers handle Gators on the road before tough test
- Destin Davis
-
- Updated
Tags
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Hornets hold off Cabot on homecoming
- Beavers handle Gators on the road before tough test
- Benton breaks it open in 2nd half, routs Lions
- Miners get big road win
- Panthers look to extend streak, face Searcy
- Bryant begins gauntlet, hosts Cabot on HC
- Eagles clip Lady Cards to end season
- Author to speak on JFK book
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested in connection with Benton, LR homicides
- Man arrest on rape, sexual grooming charges
- Bryant School Board to consider non-recurring salary payment
- Bryant man arrested in connection with shooting
- Surgery not always first option for breast cancer treatment
- Woman arrested in connection with park shooting
- Panthers look to extend streak, face Searcy
- Publishing house now in Bryant, adds author school
- Warrants issued in gas station shootout
- Fr. Lady Hornets sweep NLR
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.