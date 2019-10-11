Coming into Friday night, four teams were undefeated in 4-3A region play. Amongst this group were the Glen Rose Beavers with a 3-2 overall record and a 2-0 conference record. The Beavers hit the road to face fellow conference undefeated team the Danville Little Johns, which had played to a 4-1 record.
The Beavers went on to hold on 30-27 and join Atkins as the only remaining undefeated team in league play.
“[We played] terrible football,” Glen Rose Coach Mark Kehner said. “We gave them every opportunity to take this game, I am glad we won, but it’s terrible football by Glen Rose.”
