After a first-round bye, the Glen Rose Beavers would eke by a familiar foe last week in the second round of the 3A state playoffs. Falling to the Fordyce Redbugs in Week 3 of the regular season before beginning 4-3A Conference play, the Beavers would avenge that loss last week, downing the Redbugs 21-14 at Beaver Stadium. It was Glen Rose’s seventh straight victory to put them at 8-2 overall. 