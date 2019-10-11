Since opening the year with back-to-back losses, the Glen Rose Beavers (3-2, 2-0) have won three straight, including a 42-6 thumping on the road over Mayflower in Week 5.
Now at the midway point, the Beavers have a big road test at Danville (4-1, 2-0) this week.
“They are big up front,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “Coach (DJ) Crane does a good job with them in the weight room, so when they got that kind of size and strength, they run the ball really well. We are going to have to do a pretty good job up front holding our own and being able to stop the run.”
Danville rolled Two Rivers last Friday, winning 49-14. The Beavers took down the Gators a week prior, fielding only 12 players due to a number of suspensions following a melee in the third quarter of Week 3’s match at Fouke.
Danville, too, beat Mayflower earlier this season, taking a 38-8 victory over the Eagles.
Thus far, the Little Johns have rushed for 1,250 yards on 178 carries.
Sophomore quarterback Lawson Wilkins leads the ground attack with 597 yards — including a 100-plus yard game — while also holding things down under center.
Wilkins as completed 50 if 82 passes for 535 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 107 yards per game through the air.
Sophomore running back Julian Becerra also helps carry a load from the backfield, rushing for 303 yards this season. He also plays linebacker, collecting 29 total tackles, including two sacks through five games.
The Little Johns like getting to the opposing quarterback, collecting seven sacks on the year.
Danville, overall, has 18 tackles for loss.
As for the Beavers’ recent success, Kehner says his team is improving each week.
“I feel like we are getting better each and every week,” he said. “That is kind of what we were set on from the beginning of the season — worry about us more than the other team. I think, to this point, our kids have been able to do that. As long as we continue to do that I will be really pleased with them.”
Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Danville.