After Glen Rose suffered another tough loss to the rival Malvern Leopards on September 1, they now look ahead to the Fordyce Redbugs. The Beavers fell to the Leopards 44 to 13.
featured
Beavers look for a reset against Fordyce
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Panthers earn home win over Rockets
- Cards hold off CAC for home upset
- Beavers look for a reset against Fordyce
- Russell expected to return as Benton tries to disarm Rockets
- Cards host unbeaten CAC after 2nd-straight loss
- PICKS: Benton wins, other schools struggle in Week 3
- Arkansas Wolves Soccer Team to Host Home Game Sept. 23
- Benton School Board approves budget, honors AP students
Most Popular
Articles
- Streak Broken: Pats shock Hornets in Bryant to end long run
- Justin Moore to headline Boys & Girls Club fundraiser on Oct. 10
- Central Arkansas mom doubles down on MasterChef
- Barbara Nix steps down from BAMM board after years of service
- Mabelvale man arrested after shooting on Henson Place
- Former Bauxite police officer charged with ‘interception and recording,’ controlled substance possession
- Quorum Court committee nominates McKeown to fill library board vacancy
- Benton local nominated for independent music award
- Benton School Board approves budget, honors AP students
- PICKS: Benton wins, other schools struggle in Week 3
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.