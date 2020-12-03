WESLEY LAUNIUS

Glen Rose senior quarterback Wesley Launius runs on a keeper during a game earlier this season. Launius and company host Centerpoint on Friday with a semifinals berth on the line in the 3A state playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Beaver Stadium.

The Glen Rose Beavers host the Centerpoint Knights in the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs Friday at Beaver Stadium in Glen Rose. Read full preview in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you