The Glen Rose Beavers are fresh off a conference championship and ready to start a playoff run. They will be taking on the Fordyce Redbugs in the second round of the 3A state playoffs after the Beavers had a bye in the first round. They ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak, with their last loss coming on Sept. 16 against the Redbugs.
Beavers look to avenge last loss
Destin Davis
