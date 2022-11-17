MARK KEHNER

Glen Rose Head Coach Mark Kehner coaches in a game earlier this season. The Beavers will host the Fordyce Red Bugs Friday in the second round of the playoffs at Beaver Stadium. The Beavers fell to the Red Bugs in Week 3, but have since won six straight games. 

The Glen Rose Beavers are fresh off a conference championship and ready to start a playoff run. They will be taking on the Fordyce Redbugs in the second round of the 3A state playoffs after the Beavers had a bye in the first round. They ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak, with their last loss coming on Sept. 16 against the Redbugs. 