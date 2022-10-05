TY HOOD

Glen Rose junior Ty Hood, 32, runs in a game earlier this season. The Beavers will celebrate homecoming Friday at Beaver Stadium in Glen Rose. The Beavers are currently 2-0 in conference action.

The Glen Rose Beavers (3-2, 2-0) are undefeated in conference play and will look to keep that streak alive while also picking up their first home win of the season. After defeating the Paris Lions and the Jessieville Lions, the Beavers have one more pride of lions to tame as they host the Bismarck Lions.

Recommended for you