The Glen Rose Beavers (3-2, 2-0) are undefeated in conference play and will look to keep that streak alive while also picking up their first home win of the season. After defeating the Paris Lions and the Jessieville Lions, the Beavers have one more pride of lions to tame as they host the Bismarck Lions.
Beavers look to take control of conference
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Beavers look to take control of conference
- Fr. Lady Hornets take sweep
- Bryant girls 2nd in Conway, Jr. Hornets dominate
- Gibson discusses race and vision for Attorney General’s office
- DRC approves final plat for Coral Ridge
- Birch Tree Communities announces staff changes
- Bryant Schools gives annual report
- Benton gears up for Halloween
Most Popular
Articles
- Little Rock officer arrested in connection with domestic battery case
- Justin Moore back for acoustic show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs
- Woman pleads guilty to murder in connection with child’s death
- Bryant native among A-State Homecoming Court
- One woman's journey through cancer and child birth
- Senate suspends Clark from 93rd General Assembly
- Birch Tree Communities announces staff changes
- Benton gears up for Halloween
- Cards put unbeaten streak up vs. perfect Lamar
- Bryant Council approves PSAP ordinance