LANE FRANKS

Glen Rose junior receiver Lane Franks, 12, competes in a 42-15 win over Centerpoint last week. Franks finished with six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, also running for another score in the win. The Beavers finish the regular season Friday at Magnet Cove.

Fresh off a 42-15 rout over once undefeated Centerpoint this past Friday to clinch the 4-3A No. 1 seed for the 3A state playoffs, the Glen Rose Beavers look to win the conference outright this Friday, taking the short trek to Magnet Cove High School to face the Panthers.