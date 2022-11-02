Fresh off a 42-15 rout over once undefeated Centerpoint this past Friday to clinch the 4-3A No. 1 seed for the 3A state playoffs, the Glen Rose Beavers look to win the conference outright this Friday, taking the short trek to Magnet Cove High School to face the Panthers.
Beavers look to win conference outright
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
