Though many elected to play Zero Week last Friday and Saturday, many more are slated for a return to football action this week.
Among those kicking off for the first time will be Glen Rose and Malvern, a storied rivalry out of Hot Spring County that usually has fans on edge for four quarters.
"We are just excited to be able to play football again," said Head Coach Mark Kehner. "This is good for our schools and kids all over the state."
This year's game will take place at Beaver Stadium — with restrictions — due to COVID-19.
According to Beavers Head Coach Mark Kehner, 66-percent capacity will be admitted at the gate. Masks must be worn to enter and must remain on throughout the game.
"People need to understand that this is about the kids," Kehner said. "It's not about what you think or what I think, it is about these kids and their safety and them getting to play football."
Looking at his opponent on the other side, Kehner said Malvern's defense — specifically the line — will be a challenge.
"We have to be able to stop their defensive front," Kehner said. "Their four defensive linemen are about the four fastest I have ever played against in my career. The key is we have to slow those guys down and block them. If we can't block them, the ballgame is over early."
Kehner also noted that his squad cannot turn the ball over, having done so twice in the Beavers recent scrimmage which led to 14 points.
"Hopefully the kids learned something from that and realize you can't turn the ball over," Kehner added.
Malvern returns 15 starters from a season ago, including 10 on the defensive side.
Easton West comes back and will be a major part of the Leopards defensive attack at end. Possessing 4.7 speed and having gained an additional 15 pounds in the offseason, Head Coach J.D. Plumlee said he has range and can really run.
West has made his way onto a number of college radars with his ability on defense, having collected 56 tackles and three sacks in 2019.
Senior tackle Isaiah Beard also possesses 4.7 speed to go along with his 300-pound bench press.
Plumlee said Beard is another fast guy that has no quit and can really "go."
While defense is going to be Malvern's bell cow, an unproven offensive line could lead to less rest time for the defense if blocking becomes an issue.
Sophomore Ced Simmons will enter his first full season as starting quarterback, having taken over the role in Week 5 last year.
Simmons completed 49 of 90 passes for 621 yards and four scores as a sophomore.
Braxton Young, who started every game at quarterback in 2018, was rotated out and could see most of his playing time at receiver this year.
Senior back Keith Caradine also returns to the Leopards after earning All-Conference honors following a two-year absence from the game.
He ran for 911 yards and five scores on 99 touches in 2019.
Malvern is preseason ranked fifth in the tough 7-4A Conference, according to Hooten's Arkansas Football.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.