The Glen Rose Beavers survived Week 6 with a 30-27 win over Danville, moving their winning streak to four straight after dropping the first two games of the season. The victory also keeps Glen Rose atop the 4-3A Conference standings at 3-0.
On Friday, the Beavers return home against longtime rival Jessieville. Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Beaver Stadium.
The Lions, a much-improved team over the past few seasons, sits at 5-1 overall and 2-1 in league play after slipping 42-29 last week against Atkins.
Going with a fairly balanced offense, the Lions have completed 59 of 110 passing attempts for 1,328 yards and 17 touchdowns with sophomore quarterback Carson Hair leading the charge.
On the ground, Matthew Huff leads with 100 carries for 626 yards and seven scores on the year, including a 138-yard performance in Week 6.
Hair follows with 553 yards on 78 carries to go along with seven TDs. He also rushed over the century mark in Week 6’s loss to Atkins.
Thus far, Hair as rushed for more than 100 yards four times and has scored at least once in every game this year.
For the Beavers, quarterback Wesley Launius completed 7 of 13 attempts for 188 yards, including a 79-yard completion.
Ethan Taylor helped the Beavers on the ground with 15 carries, 120 yards and a score in the win.