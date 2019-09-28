The Glen Rose Beavers (2-2) entered homecoming week with a unique challenge ahead of them — only being able to play with 12 guys.
After a melee broke out in the third quarter of Week 3's 41-0 win over Fouke, 26 Beavers were forced to sit and watch from the sidelines this week, leaving only a dozen others to defend their home field against Two Rivers (1-3).
The 4-3A opener could not have gone much better for the home squad as the Beavers rolled to a 48-6 win over the Gators to begin conference action.
"That is just another chapter in our book here," said Head Coach Mark Kehner. "I am proud of the kids. We came out and played hard."
