The Glen Rose Beavers (0-2) suffered their second straight loss to start the season in Week 2, falling 33-20 at The Pit in the finale of the longtime rivalry against the Bauxite Miners.
“We made slight improvements and played harder than we did in Week 1,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “We ended up making a few plays here and there. We lost it in the fourth quarter, which we typically, over the years, haven’t done things like that. We have to clean our act up a little bit more and see if we can’t make a few more plays to close it out.”
The Beavers stay on the road in Week 3, traveling to Fouke (2-0).
The Panthers are coming off of a 38-33 win over Mineral Springs — a game that saw nearly 200 snaps.
Last week, senior quarterback Hunter Lansdell completed 21 of 40 passes for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help Fouke to the win. He would also be picked off twice in the game.
On the season, Lansdell as thrown for six scores and 582 yards while narrowly completing more than 50 percent of his attempts.
“They throw it around exceptionally well,” Kehner said. “Fortunately, there is rain moving in Friday. Maybe it will work out our way. If it is not raining, they can throw it really, really good. They make it a long game, too.”
Senior running back Brayden Larey put together a stellar performance in Week 2 as well, trucking for 201 yards on 26 touches, finding the end zone once for the Panthers.
For the Beavers, Kehner and company kept to a balanced offensive attack, throwing and rushing 24 times each.
Quarterback Wesley Launius completed 11 of 24 passes for 92 yards and a score, but was intercepted twice in the loss.
On the ground, junior Ethan Taylor led the Beavers with 54 yards and a score, rushing 11 times.
Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Fouke.