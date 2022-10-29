In the battle of “ The Unbeaten” for a potential 4-3A Conference title game, the Glen Rose Beavers showcased their powerhouse 3A abilities Friday night to convincingly prevail against the undefeated Centerpoint Knights 42-15 on senior night at Beaver Stadium.
The Beavers now are rolling in the driver’s seat as the only team unbeaten in conference at 5-1 and improving to 6-2—igniting a five-game winning streak. The Knights’ fall to 8-1 overall, 5-1 in conference.
The Beavers got rolling early from their ground attack led by the powerful running back Heath Ballance and Lane Franks—both making end zone trips to power their way through the Knights’ defense.
Ballance racked up 164 yards rushing on 25 carries while Franks led the way with 181 yards rushing on 17 carries. The Beavers powered their way on the ground for 345 yards rushing as a team.
In the first quarter, the Beavers executed a scoring drive with the first possession. Ballance racked up multiple first down drives with Franks igniting yardage to move Glen Rose into the Knights territory down to the 10:44 mark. Quarterback Rein Bland went to work in the passing game for a first-down pass, then Ballance exploded for key yardage towards Centerpoint’s 14-yard line at the 7:34 mark. After the Beavers converted a fourth down situation on the Knights 7-yard line, Bland launched a key pass to Ty Hood on the reception to move the Beavers to the 4-yard line with 6:16 left in the first period. This set up the “Ballance Attack” of Ballance scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run at the 5:37 mark. The extra point attempt was successful and the Beavers led 7-0.
The Beavers defense held Centerpoint scoreless for the final five minutes of play in the first quarter and Glen Rose journeyed into the second quarter with the one touchdown lead.
In the second quarter, the Beavers continued their spark of offensive execution. Ballance made his second trip into the end zone on a 3-yard run at the 10:02 mark with the extra point attempt made by Dossen Jackson and Glen Rose had a 14-0 lead. Centerpoint would fight back and finally made their first scoring drive on a 2-yard touchdown run at the 8:54 mark. The Knights scored the 2-point conversion and now trailed Glen Rose 14-8.
With a key interception at the 8-minute mark, Centerpoint regained momentum and turned their next possession into a scoring drive. Quarterback Drew Diggs completed a 29-yard touchdown pass reception to Jaxon Harmon with the PAT good. Surprisingly, the Centerpoint led Glen Rose 15-14 with 6:34 left before halftime. The Beavers regrouped and created a scoring drive with Franks soaring for a 36-yard touchdown run at the 4:05 mark and the extra point was successful by Jackson—giving Glen Rose a 21-15 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Beavers turned their level of aggression up a notch and took total control. The Beaver defense kept the Knights scoreless for the entire 24 minutes of play, containing their offensive execution.
The Beavers ignited three more scoring drives with Franks scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter—giving Glen Rose a 28-15 lead after three periods of action. With a 13-point lead going into the fourth period, the Beavers added two more scores to put the game away. Quarterback Bland completed a touchdown pass reception to Draven McSpadden for 42 yards at the 11:18 mark—putting the Beavers up 35-15 for the 20-point lead. Then down to the 1:36 mark, the Ballance bulldozed through the Knight’s defense on a 16-yard touchdown run to ignite the 27-point victory to remain in position to secure a conference title.
Offensively, the Beavers racked up 505 total yards of offense. Bland completed 7-of-13 passes for 162 yards. McSpadden led the receiving corps with 106 yards with three receptions—Hood had three receptions for 39 yards and Franks finished with one reception for 17 yards.
Centerpoint finished the night with 315 total yards of offense, held to 75 yards rushing and racked up 240 yards passing.
The Beavers are headed to Magnet Cove next week to close out the regular season and aim to finish strong to capture the league title and a No. 1 seed for the 3A state football playoffs. Centerpoint will return home to host Bismarck to play for the second place finish and the No. 2 seed for the playoffs in their final regular season matchup.