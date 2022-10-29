LANE FRANKS

Glen Rose junior Lane Franks competes in a 42-15 win over the Centerpoint Knights in Glen Rose to take control of the 4-3A Conference.

In the battle of “ The Unbeaten” for a potential 4-3A Conference title game, the Glen Rose Beavers showcased their powerhouse 3A abilities Friday night to convincingly prevail against the undefeated Centerpoint Knights 42-15 on senior night at Beaver Stadium.