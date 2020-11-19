NOAH WRIGHT

Glen Rose receiver Noah Wright looks for extra yardage in the Beavers final regular season game two weeks ago. The Beavers will be without 10 starters Friday, due to COVID-19-related matters. Head Coach Mark Kehner said Wednesday he needs Wright to make plays in Round 1 of the 3A playoffs against West Fork. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Beaver Stadium.

The Glen Rose Beavers host the West Fork Tigers in the first round of the 3A state playoffs Friday at Beaver Stadium. Read the full preview in today's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. Also, check out the Saline County offensive stats in today's edition. 

