ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton sophomore Alyssa Houston, 32, puts up a shot in a game earlier this season. Houston finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 53-50 loss to the Beebe Lady Badgers Monday in the first round of the 5A Central Conference Tournament at Benton Arena. The loss ends Benton’s season. 

The Benton Lady Panthers season came to an end Monday in the first round of the 5A Central Tournament at Benton Arena, falling 53-50 to the Beebe Lady Badgers. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 