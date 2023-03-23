ABBY BEENE

Bauxite senior Abby Beene, 3, takes a shot against Brookland in the 4A East Regional in Clinton this past season. Beene earned All-State honors her senior season.

 

BAUXITE – After another 20-win season, the Bauxite Lady Miners basketball team recently received postseason honors a year after finishing 21-9 overall, 8-4 in the 5-4A Conference with a No. 3 seed in the 4A East Regional, falling 47-46 to Brookland in a heartbreaker and just missing out on state after reaching the state tourney the year before. 

