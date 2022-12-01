Bauxite senior Abby Beene surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career in a 66-23 rout over the Watson Chapel Lady Cats Tuesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Beene finished with a game-high 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers in the rout to improve the Lady Miners to 9-1 overall going into tonight’s Bill Gibbs Memorial semifinals match with Mount Vernon/Enola.
Beene hits 1,000 in Bauxite rout
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
