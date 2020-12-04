GLEN ROSE — Following a major win in Round 2 on the road at Charleston last week, the Glen Rose Beavers (11-2) returned home Friday with a familiar foe waiting.
Hosting 5-3A rival Centerpoint at Beaver Stadium for the second time in 2020 — after winning 7-6 during the regular season — the Beavers clung to a 21-7 lead at the half before finding themselves in a dog fight in the second half, eventually gnawing their way past the Knights for the 34-21 win and a berth into the 3A state semifinals.
“We try to tell the kids to stay focused, but this team has done nothing easy all year long,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “It doesn’t matter. Good team, bad team, I don’t care. We are moving on. We are in the semis. These guys are resilient. They could have folded their tent up but they didn’t. They fought back and got a win. That’s all that matters.”