MATHYIS MOORE

Benton freshman Mathyis Moore takes a handoff from Drew Davis in a game earlier this season. Moore ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-26 loss to Lake Hamilton Thursday on the road. Davis completed 13 of 19 passes for 182 yards.

Thursday night at Lake Hamilton, the Benton 8th Grade Panthers improved to 4-0 with a 26-18 victory over the Wolves. The Freshman Panthers, now 2-2, dropped their second straight game by a single point, falling 27-26 to the Wolves.