Thursday night at Lake Hamilton, the Benton 8th Grade Panthers improved to 4-0 with a 26-18 victory over the Wolves. The Freshman Panthers, now 2-2, dropped their second straight game by a single point, falling 27-26 to the Wolves.
In the Freshman game, Lake Hamilton stretched a 21-20 lead to 27-20 with 2:51 remaining in the fourth quarter on Darren Owens’ fourth rushing touchdown of the night for the Wolves. Lake Hamilton elected to go for 2 and a two-score advantage, but Panther linebacker Bo Sigman tackled and forced a fumble on the try to keep the Panthers within striking distance.
And strike the Panthers did. Cordell Payne returned the ensuing kickoff 47 yards to the Lake Hamilton 35-yard line. Drew Davis completed a 16-yard pass to Karson Collatt before scrambling for 4 yards. Following a run for no gain, Davis hit Javarious Russell for 10 yards and a first-and-goal at the Wolves 5-yard line. After an offsides penalty on Lake Hamilton, Mathyis Moore punched it in the end zone from 3 yards to cut the Wolves lead to 27-26 with just 13 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, Benton elected to go for 2 and the win. But Davis’ roll out pass to the right was heavily pressured and a desperation heave toward the end zone came up empty.
The game was a back-and-forth affair from the outset. Owens scored the first of his four touchdowns for Lake Hamilton on their opening possession. Benton responded on their first possession with an 8-play, 66-yard drive that Moore finished with a 4-yard touchdown run. Gavin Betts PAT tied the score at 7-all at the end of the first quarter.
After Owens raced 57 yards to give the Wolves a 13-7 lead, Benton answered with another 8-play drive, this time 64 yards and culminated by a sparkling 26-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Collatt, who executed a double move perfectly on the Wolves cornerback. Betts’ extra point gave Benton a 14-13 lead that stood at the half.
The Panthers took the ball to start the second half and wasted little time pushing the lead to 20-13. It took Benton just three plays to cover 57 yards with Moore running for 46 and 10 yards before Payne scored on a 1-yard plunge. Betts’ PAT was blocked.
Lake Hamilton gained the lead at the 1:59 mark of the third quarter when Owens scored on an 11-yard run and Coy Autry ran in the 2-point conversion.
Moore had his third 100-plus yard rushing game of the season (14-106) and Davis completed 13 of 19 passes for 182 yards. Collatt (6-69), John Curtis Barger (3-56), Payne (1-43) and Russell (3-14) all caught passes from Davis.
Defensively, Messiah Holloway and Javeion Laws led the Panthers with four tackles. Cameron Barton, Seth Reese and Bo Sigman forced Lake Hamilton fumbles with Parker Horne and Reese recovering fumbles.
The 8th grade Panthers remained unbeaten with a 26-18 win in Thursday night’s opener.
Lake Hamilton scored first on a 96-yard drive. Colson Clark had two touchdown-saving tackles on the drive before the Wolves reached the end zone. However on the PAT, Brody James and Marcus Kennedy busted through the Wolves line to block the kick.
TJ Williams got the Panthers on the board with a 49-yard jaunt to the end zone on the first play of the second quarter. The game was tied 6-6 at halftime.
Benton took its first lead of the game on the second half kickoff when Emery Moore outraced the Wolves coverage squad for a 65-yard kick return touchdown. Gabe Wilbur’s extra point gave the Panthers a 13-6 lead.
Benton pushed the lead to two scores (20-6) on the first play of the fourth quarter when Williams took a Chase Cobb pass 68 yards and Wilbur booted the extra point.
After a Lake Hamilton score cut the Benton lead to 20-12, the Panthers got a needed insurance TD on a 22-yard pass from Cobb to Jacobi Lea.
Lake Hamilton didn’t go quietly, though, scoring with 59 seconds remaining to cut it to 26-18. Milo Grissom made a great play on the 2-point try to keep the Benton lead at eight points, and then recovered the ensuing onside kick by the Wolves allowing the Panthers to secure the win in the victory formation.
Both Benton Junior High teams are back at home next Thursday with the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats paying a visit. The 8th grade game kicks at 5:30 with the freshman game to follow.