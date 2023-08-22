BRAYLEN RUSSELL

Benton senior running back Braylen Russell, 2, runs past a Little Rock Christian Warrior in a benefit loss this past Friday in Benton. The Panthers will take on five-time defending 7A champion Bryant Hornets in the Salt Bowl Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. 

BENTON – It was tough sledding for the Benton Panthers this past Friday in a benefit game hosting the Little Rock Christian Warriors at Panther Stadium in Benton. Down 35-7 at the half, the Panthers ended up falling 42-21 as it was mostly backups and third team playing in the second half for both squads.

LANDON JACKSON

Benton junior defensive back Landon Jackson, 17, returns an interception 90 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of a benefit loss to Little Rock Christian this past Friday in Benton. 

Tags

Recommended for you