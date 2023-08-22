BENTON – It was tough sledding for the Benton Panthers this past Friday in a benefit game hosting the Little Rock Christian Warriors at Panther Stadium in Benton. Down 35-7 at the half, the Panthers ended up falling 42-21 as it was mostly backups and third team playing in the second half for both squads.
The Panthers had a tough time containing LRC All-State quarterback Walker White, who is committed to Auburn, as he passed for 296 yards and five touchdowns in that first half on 12-of-18 passing.
“They’re really good,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said of the Warriors. “Their quarterback, he’s the best quarterback we’ll see all year. He made some really good throws in the first half we were in pretty decent coverage. Their receivers made some plays and we kind of knew the back end of our defense is something we have to work on. Have a little bit of inexperience back there, but they took advantage of us. We did a good job of slowing down their run game, but we just couldn’t contain those guys.”
Friday’s contest got off to a defensive start as the Warriors held Benton to an opening series punt and Panther junior O’Marcus King picked off White’s pass in the end zone. But, Benton was forced to punt again and White got to work running for a 44-yard gain to he Benton 33-yard line, and on third-and-7 throwing a 29-yard TD to Cade Bowman for the early 7-0 score after Greyson Hoover’s point-after.
With Benton senior quarterback Cline Hooten starting the first two series, sophomore Drew Davis took over on the third and ended up throwing an interception which was returned 65 yards to the Benton 4. Two plays later, White found Tate Collins for a TD and 14-0 lead.
The Panthers would get deep in the Warriors territory their next series when Davis found junior receiver Bronson Coolis for a 63-yard gain, but junior Garrett Honeycutt’s 29-yard field-goal attempt was muffed to stall the score at 14-0. On LRC’s first play of its series, White found Trey Howard for an 80-yard TD for the 21-0 advantage to start the second quarter.
Hooten was picked off the next possession and White struck again for another 29-yard TD, this time to Howard, to make it a 28-0 lead.
Consecutive punts ensued before Benton got on the board. Davis found junior receiver Maddox Davis for a 31-yard gain to the LRC 35 and senior running back Braylen Russell had a 27-yard run to the 8 before cleaning it up for the 8-yard jaunt into the end zone for the 28-7 deficit aver Honeycutt’s extra point. White wasn’t finished, though, as he capped an 80-yard drive with a 23-yard TD pass to set the 35-7 score at the half.
“Our offense never got it going,” Harris said. “We were really disappointed in the way we played offense. We thought we should have played better, we’ve practice better than that. We just didn’t execute well. Missed some running lanes, missed some balls from a receiver standpoint, quarterbacks didn’t execute to their best. Did not execute real well at all. Tough night for us.”
A bright spot for Benton came in the first series of the second half. The Warriors were driving deep into Benton territory before junior Landon Jackson intercepted the backup quarterback’s pass and returned it 90 yards to pay dirt.
“He did a really good job,” Harris said of Jackson. “He’s a new kid to us and we’re working him in as a safety/DB. He’s learning the system and getting better every day. He’s made some plays for us.”
Offensively, Russell finished with 87 yards and a TD on 13 carries in the first half to highlight Benton’s offense. Coolis had two catches for 78 yards, while Maddox Davis had five for 57. Senior receiver Kortland Stephens had two catches for 21 yards in the third quarter, while senior running back Chris Barnard’s two attempts went for 18 yards in the first half.
The passing game struggled as Hooten was 8 of 16 for 52 yards and two interceptions through three quarters, while Drew Davis was 4 for 11 for 40 yards and a pick in the first half.
Despite the benefit loss, there were some positive aspects on defense.
“I thought (linebacker) Chase Harding played really well,” Harris said. “I think he had like six tackles in the first half, a lot of energy, a lot of effort out there. Ian Alvarez, our nose guard, played with a lot of energy. He was around the ball causing chaos. Those two guys in the middle of our defense played really well. We just have to get some guys around them to help, run to the football like they’re capable.”
Salt Bowl week has begun as the Panthers will take on rival and five-time defending 7A champion Bryant Hornets at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock this Saturday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. The Salt Bowl Press Conference is Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Saline County Career & Technical Campus.