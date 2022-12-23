BENTON – Hosting the Star City Bulldogs in a nonconference contest at Benton Arena Tuesday, the Benton Panthers would handle Star City. Benton would take down the Bulldogs 71-51, moving its record to 8-4 overall and 2-0 in the 5A South going into next week’s Sheridan Invitational Tournament.
Benton beats Bulldogs at home
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
