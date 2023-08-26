BENTON – After the No. 3 in the state Benton Lady Panthers fell 3-1 to No. 2 Conway in a close match Thursday on the road, Benton would get back on the winning track in the Battle of the B-Towns against Saline County rival Bryant Friday night. The Lady Panthers (2-1) would down a much improved Lady Hornets squad 3-0 in front of a packed house at Benton Arena for their third straight sweep over Bryant.
The Lady Hornets (1-1), which defeated a very good Lakeside team in Tuesday’s season-opener on the road, looked to be on the verge of victory in the opening set, but Benton came back to claim a 26-24 win, which seemed to take the air out of Bryant’s sails the rest of the way. Benton went on to win the second set 25-13 and the third 25-16 to complete the sweep.
“We had to work for this one,” said Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach. “The first set we gave them four long serves, we had three out of four balls out on serve receive. That’s seven points we just gave them, quick. We have to be more mentally tough when we start a match.”
After Benton junior Parker Stearns put the Lady Panthers up 6-4 with a kill assisted by junior Drew Hudspeth in the first set, the Lady Hornets took control, going on a 7-0 run helped by Benton errors, a Lynnli McDonald ace and two Harper Sellers kills for the 11-6 Bryant advantage.
Benton took a timeout the point before and responded when junior Evie Hendrix set junior Bella Lagemann for a kill which started a 8-1 run which included an Ellie Ferguson ace and two kills from senior Presley Pallette for the 13-12 Benton lead. It was back and forth the rest of the way with Benton taking an 18-17 lead after a Lagemann kill and Bryant junior Izabella Lockhart’s kill, assisted by junior Brooklynn Parker, started a 3-0 run which Lockhart capped with a block for the 20-18 Bryant edge. A Stearns kill ensued before Lockhart and Sellers had consecutive kills to put the Lady Hornets up 22-19. Benton fought back within two before Bryant junior Gracie Brown spiked one down, with the assist going to junior Reese Wilburn, for the 24-22 lead and on the cusp of victory. But, Benton put up a wall after senior Lexi Mahan spiked down a kill. A double block for Lagemann and senior Khenedi Guest tied things up at 24-all and Guest finished the match with two straight blocks for points to pull it out for the Lady Panthers.
“Once we kept the ball alive and going back and forth with them,” Shoppach started on when Bryant began to falter. “I thought our transition game made a difference.”
The Lady Hornets seemed to shake it off early in the second set, jumping to a 3-0 lead before extending it to 7-2 after a Wilburn kill. Benton scored three straight aided by a Stearns block and the two teams went back and forth when Bryant sophomore Graci Lewis sandwiched a Stearns kill with two of her own to give the Lady Hornets a 9-6 lead. But, Benton took control. Lagemann set up Hendrix for a kill that started a 9-0 run which Pallette capped with a kill assisted by Lagemann to give Benton a 15-9 lead. Pallette also had three blocks for points during the run.
“She struggled (against Conway), but she made up for it tonight,” Shoppach spoke of Pallette Friday. “Both with her kills and with her blocks.”
Bryant never recovered and Benton scored the final five points of the match, the last two coming from Stearns kills for the 25-13 win.
In the third and final set, Benton jumped to a 4-0 lead helped out by two Hudspeth aces and led 16-9 when Hudspeth fed Lagemann for a kill. Bryant fought back with a 5-0 run to get within two, but Benton finished the game on an 8-2 run capped by Mahan’s kill assisted by junior libero Delaney Cooper.
Lageman had a great all-around game with 17 assists and nine kills, adding two aces and a block. Hudspeth matched Lagemann with 17 assists and two aces, while Stearns led the Lady Panthers with 11 kills, adding two blocks. Pallette had eight kills and three blocks, with Mahan adding seven kills on the night. Guest had five kills, 2.5 blocks and two aces, with Cooper dishing four assists and an ace with a host of digs on the back row.
Shoppach talked about the raucous crowd and huge student section.
“That’s exactly the way we would like to have it every home game,” she said. “I love that the student section was dressed out (in all white). We want them to be that way. You can’t necessarily be rowdy at school, but you can be rowdy at an athletic event.”
For Bryant, Lewis led the way with four kills, adding a block, with Lockhart, Sellers and Brown all getting three kills each. Brown added four blocks, while Parker and Wilburn had seven assists apiece.
Benton begins 5A South Conference play this week, heading to Hot Springs on Tuesday before hosting El Dorado on Thursday. Bryant continues nonconference action traveling to Little Rock to play Mount St. Mary’s Tuesday and Little Rock Christian on Thursday.