BELLA LAGEMANN

Benton junior Bella Lagemann holds up the Battle of the B-Towns trophy in front of her celebrating team and student section after the Lady Panthers swept rival Bryant Lady Hornets Friday at Benton Arena. 

BENTON – After the No. 3 in the state Benton Lady Panthers fell 3-1 to No. 2 Conway in a close match Thursday on the road, Benton would get back on the winning track in the Battle of the B-Towns against Saline County rival Bryant Friday night. The Lady Panthers (2-1) would down a much improved Lady Hornets squad 3-0 in front of a packed house at Benton Arena for their third straight sweep over Bryant. 

KHENEDI GUEST

Benton senior Khenedi Guest, 7, goes up for a spike in the Lady Panthers 3-0 sweep over rival Bryant in the Battle of the B-Towns Friday at Benton Arena. 
BRYANT VBALL

The Bryant Lady Hornets celebrate a point against the Benton Lady Panthers in the Battle of the B-Towns Friday at Benton Arena. 

