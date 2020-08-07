After a season of big turnover, the Benton golf team kicked off its season Thursday at The Greens at North Hills in Sherwood. Taking on the Sylvan Hills Bears, both the Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers were victorious.
Though Benton is young and inexperienced for the most part, one constant over the last few years has been senior Gianna Miceli. On Thursday, Miceli had the best score of the day on the girls side, and the second best overall, regardless of gender. Miceli shot a 91 as the Lady Panthers had a 314 overall. The Lady Bears didn’t field a full team as they had just two golfers competing.
“She was not happy with herself,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said of Miceli. “She felt like she’s improved her game enough where she can be consistently in the mid-80s. She wasn’t real happy, but that’s the first time we’ve played on a different course and North Hills is a pretty tough course. I was happy with her score and the way she handled herself.”
Though it wasn’t up to Miceli’s standards at the start of the year, her 91 was better than her scoring average of 92.4 last season. Her career best is an 80, coming at Longhills Golf Course last season.
Benton senior Erica Hutson shot a 110 and freshman Presley Pallette came in with a 113 on Thursday.
“Erica and Presley, that’s the first tournament they’ve ever played in,” Balisterri said. “For them to (be around) 110, the potential is there for them to shoot maybe by the end of the year in the upper 90s. If we can get a score in the 80s and two scores in the 90s, that’s right there as good as we’ve been in the past.”
The Benton boys also came away with a win, downing Sylvan Hills 383-423 as sophomore Eli Cowden had the high score on the day with an 86.
“Eli shot an 86 and he can build from there, so I was proud of him,” Balisterri said. “He left some shots on the course. He might could have shot three or four strokes better.”
It’s a different look to this year’s squad as no golfer had any varsity experience until Thursday’s match.
“We’re young and that was the first tournament any of those five guys played in ever,” Balisterri said. “Not even in a summer tournament. That’s the first competitive tournament they’ve played in.”
After a slow start, sophomore Lane Vondresky finished well and ended up with a 95.
“That was Lane’s first tournament so he was pretty nervous, but he settled down and he played really good on the back nine,” Balisterri said. “I think he shot a 42 on the back.”
Senior Jay Rogers finished with a 96 and sophomore Whit Warford had a 106 to wrap up Benton’s scoring. Senior Anthony Miceli had a 107.
“Jay Rogers shot a 96 and he had three balls that he hit out of bounds and he double-bogeyed three of the par threes,” Balisterri said. “You take away that, he might improve his score by five or six strokes.
“We’ve got some potential, it’s just going to be a progressional year. We’re going to get better as we go and maybe by the end of the year we’ll have a chance of slipping into the state tournament.”
Benton will get a week and a half off and play next vs. rival Bryant and North Little Rock on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Hurricane Golf and Country Club.