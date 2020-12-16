LADY PANTHERS
The Benton Lady Panthers hold up the Saline County Shootout trophy after their 53-47 overtime victory over rival Bryant Tuesday at Benton Arena. 

The Benton Lady Panthers defeated the Bryant Lady Hornets 53-47 in overtime in the Saline County Shootout at Benton Arena Tuesday night. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

