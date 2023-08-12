KHENEDI GUEST

Benton senior Khenedi Guest spikes a ball in a match last season. Guest earned All-State honors a season ago and is one of several Lady Panthers with extensive experience going into the 2023 season after Benton won their first state title since 2009 last season. 

BENTON – Coming off their first state championship since 2009, the Benton Lady Panthers volleyball team lost a lot of key contributors from a team that went 29-1 overall, sweeping the 5A South Conference and also sweeping their way to a 5A state title over Valley View. Gone to graduation are senior All-State selections Abigail Lagemann (hitter), Kenzie Garrett (setter) and Henley Hooks (hitter/setter), and All-Conference honorees Emmaline Armstrong (setter) and Olivia Little (libero). But, with the big losses, the Lady Panthers also return a lot, too, from their state title team.  

LEXI MAHAN

Benton senior Lexi Mahan, 22, goes up for a spike in a match last season. 

