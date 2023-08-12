BENTON – Coming off their first state championship since 2009, the Benton Lady Panthers volleyball team lost a lot of key contributors from a team that went 29-1 overall, sweeping the 5A South Conference and also sweeping their way to a 5A state title over Valley View. Gone to graduation are senior All-State selections Abigail Lagemann (hitter), Kenzie Garrett (setter) and Henley Hooks (hitter/setter), and All-Conference honorees Emmaline Armstrong (setter) and Olivia Little (libero). But, with the big losses, the Lady Panthers also return a lot, too, from their state title team.
“We lost a lot with some kids that had killer instincts with a little bit of grit to them, and that helped push everybody, not just themselves,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach, leading Benton to a 103-17 record going into her fifth year at the helm, said. “We do have a lot of experience coming back. There’s either eight or nine players that were on the floor last year at one point or another, so we do have that experience. What they’re going to have to do is step in and be the people that make the kill, make the block, to get the ace. Instead of having a support role, they’re the ones being asked to finish the point.”
One of those returning is now senior Khenedi Guest, earning All-State accolades after registering 214 kills and a team-leading 70 blocks. The 6-0 Guest also had a team-high 49.7 kill percentage.
“Khenedi has taken control of the net,” Shoppach said. “She’s done a good job out of the middle and also as a blocker.”
Shoppach listed more players who had experience a year ago who will help out at the net, too.
“We’ve got Parker Stearns (56 kills) outside,” she said. “She’s 6-1 or better and can hit with a lot of power. Lexi Mahan (94 kills) will be another outside and she’s looking very confident as a senior putting a little more power, a little more oomph on the ball than what she has in the past.”
Senior Presley Pallette earned All-Conference honors last season after a year with 129 kills and 49 blocks.
“Pallette has started out slow, had some injuries,” Shoppach explained, “but she can play anywhere on the front row. Evie Hendrix is stepping in to play middle and she’s the short one out there at 5-8, but she’s playing like she’s 6-1, jumps really well and sets a good block, and has started adding some pop to her offensive game.”
With both of their main setters Garrett and Armstrong gone to graduation, Shoppach will have to rely on a couple of others, including Abigail’s little sister, junior All-Conference selection Isabella Lagemann, 163 kills, 30 blocks and 32 aces, and junior Drew Hudspeth.
“You’ve got (Isabella) Lagemann moving into a setter’s role,” Shoppach said. “Of course she’ll be big on the front row, also. Then you’ve got Drew Hudspeth moving in. She’s got experience. She’s been setting for eighth-, ninth-, 10th-grade years. Now it’s her turn to step in and steal the sunshine. She’s set at a high level on the club team, also. I think she’ll be fine with that.”
Throw in senior Ellie Ferguson, who “can do it all,” Shoppach said, and the Lady Panthers have a deep, versatile and experienced front row and setting squad. Ferguson finished with 149 digs as a junior last year.
“We’ve used her at setter, we’ve used her outside, as a DS (defensive specialist),” the Coach said. “I guess the only place we don’t play her is in the middle. She’s solid and was on the floor a lot.”
While the Lady Panthers do bring back experience, most is not starting experience and Shoppach is still looking for that killer instinct.
“The one thing I’ve seen is the hitters have got to start making kills,” she said. “They can’t just hit the ball, they need to be finishing off with kills after we’ve transitioned about three or four times. I want them to come through with the big kill because they’re capable of doing that.”
Shoppach also expects big things from junior Delaney Cooper, 144 digs last year, taking over for Little at libero.
“As a bro you’ve got Delaney Cooper, who played a DS last year as a sophomore,” the Coach said. “She’s stepped in taking over the bro. She can go corner to corner extremely quick. She’s so vocal on the court and such a positive influence out there.
“Parker Sollars is playing DS. She has picked up her game and may be the most improved from May to August. She has really picked it up defensively.”
Adding to that Lady Panther depth are juniors Kam Flynn, Hannah Edington, Addie Burns, Aubrey Chrestman and Addy Mae Seagraves, “that could still challenge the other ones,” per Shoppach.
Just like some of the inconsistency the hitters are facing, it’s definitely a team dilemma where Shoppach is looking for leadership.
“We have not finished matches,” Shoppach said of play over the summer. “I know it’s a team camp and I know I don’t coach the same way like I do in a regular match, but we’re not finishing matches. We were up against Brookland 24-17 and they came back and beat us 26-24. We’ve done similar things throughout the summer, so that’s one thing I want us to stop.
“We’re doing some things to keep us hungry. I want us to be hungry. Let’s not say we did something last year and it will be easy to do this year. We’ve added some things to our practice to keep us hungry. We’re trying to find our own identity, no doubt.”
While Shoppach believes the Lady Panthers again will win the South this season, she’s not so sure if they belong at the top of the classification, not right now anyhow.
“I think everybody else has got us at the top and I just don’t know if that’s where we need to be,” she said. “Greenwood looks solid and will probably be very hungry. They haven’t been in the semifinals in at least four years. I think Mount St. Mary’s is going to be much improved. Van Buren made it to the semis last year and we beat them. I figure they’re going to be hungry. You know Valley View is coming in and going to try and say, ‘Hey you got us last year, you’re not going to get us again.” Everybody knows we’re big, everybody knows what we’ve got. I just hope we can continue to get better.”
Benton will host its Maroon & Gray games at Benton Arena on Tuesday with eighth grade beginning at 5 p.m., followed by ninth, junior varsity and varsity. The Lady Panthers then go to Little Rock Christian for a benefit game on Thursday before opening the season against Greenbrier at home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 5 p.m.