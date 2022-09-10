The Sylvan Hills Bears kept it close early in the second quarter, but the Benton Panthers kicked it in gear the rest of the way, downing the Bears 58-24 in blowout fashion Friday night at Everett Field in the first 6A East Conference game. The win was also Head Coach Brad Harris’ 50th as a Panther, improving Benton to 1-1 overall after its Salt Bowl loss to Bryant two weeks ago.
“Just real proud of that,” the Coach said. “I’m blessed to be the head coach at Benton. I say that every day. Came here nine years ago as the defensive coordinator with Scott Neathery. He went into administration as our athletic director. He said, ‘Hey, I’m trying to get the AD job. If I get the AD job, I want you to be our head football coach.’ I said, ‘Deal, I’m all in.’ And I’m all in.
“We’ve got a great supporting cast in Benton. Tremendous school support. Jim Gardner and all those guys with the touchdown club. We’re in a great situation. Beautiful facilities and the kids are working hard.”
The Mustangs would not stop the Panthers on offense until late in the fourth quarter and the defense, giving up 21 points and 303 yards in the first half, gave up just a field goal in the second and just 74 total yards. The Panthers basically gifted the Bears those three second-half points when Sylvan Hills recovered an onside kick on the sleeping Panthers.
“Real proud of them,” Harris said of his defense in the second half. “All we talked about at halftime was be careful with the onside, and what do we do, give up the onside. I think if they go down there and score it’s a big momentum boost for them, but we hold them to the field goal. We made them earn it. Guys are going to be beat up and sore, but they stuck their nose in there down after down, real proud of them.”
But it was the offense doing the work for Benton, too, getting an even 500 of total offense for the game. Panther sophomore Elias Payne caught four passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns, also returning a kickoff 99 yards to pay dirt to lead the way. It was Payne putting the Panthers on the board in the fist quarter when senior quarterback Jack Woolbright hit him with an 8-yard TD for the 7-0 lead after junior Lucas Wilbur’s point-after with 6:28 left in the first.
“That dude is a player,” Harris said of Payne. “We’ve known that since we’ve had Elias in the seventh grade. If he was 5-10, 6-foot, he’d be dangerous. He’s electric. They say dynamite comes in small packages and that’s him. He’s probably 5-6, 155 pounds, but he’s a strong, athletic kid. He’s going to be a key to our success this year. We isolate him with a lot of 1-on-1 stuff, so real proud of what he did for us.”
The Bears responded with a short drive after a failed onside kick by the Panthers, with Bears QB Gavin Tiner, after completing a 35-yard pass earlier in the drive, running in for a 1-yard TD to tie things up.
The Panthers responded with a 7-play, 80-yard drive, which included a 29-yard screen pass to Payne and capped by another Woolbright to Payne hookup, this one for a 28-yard TD for the 14-7 advantage late in the first.
Woolbright was excellent in his first varsity start, completing 11 of 12 for 191 yards and four TDs, while also running three times for 24 yards. Woolbright took the starting reins after Salt Bowl starter Gary Rideout broke his throwing hand against Bryant and is expected out a couple more weeks.
“I thought he executed really well,” Harris said of Woolbright. “He was very efficient throwing the football. He executed the offense really well, managed the game and made some plays. He made some plays with his feet. That’s all you can ask of a guy his first varsity start.”
Sylvan Hills responded with a 15-play, 80-yard drive capped by another Tiner 1-yard TD to make it 14-13 Benton after the missed point-after, but the Payne Show was entertaining yet again as he took the kickoff at the 1-yard line and returned it 99 yards for the TD, putting the Panthers up 21-13 with 8:42 left in the half.
The defense would step up on the Bears next drive as sophomore Walter Hicks, who later tackled a man in the end zone for a safety in the second half, picked up a fumble and returned it 66 yards for a TD and 28-13 Panther lead.
The Bears had a big play when Tiner hit Cleo Penn for a 37-yard TD to make it 28-21 after a successful 2-point conversion, but Benton did not take long to score again. Junior running back Braylen Russell, an Arkansas Razorback commit, ran 62 yards to the house on the first play of the drive for the 35-21 lead with 3:11 until half. Russell finished with 149 yards and a TD on just 10 carries.
“We know Braylen Russell is going to be there every Friday night for us,” Harris said. “He’s a big back not a lot of people want to get in front of and tackle. It takes more than one most of the time, even against Bryant which has a really good defense. He did a tremendous job running the football. He’s an unselfish player, about the team winning. He’s excited to see us put points on the board.”
The Bears missed a field goal with 6.6 seconds remaining in the half and the Panthers were deep in their own territory with 1.2 seconds left. Woolbright would hit senior Drake Womack in the flat, which then double passed finding wide-open sophomore Maddox Davis, who took it 75 yards for the TD to put the Panthers up 42-21 at the half.
After the Bears recovered the onside kick to start the second half, a 12-play, 24-yard drive ensued and was capped by a 32-yard field goal to make it 42-24, but that would be it for Sylvan Hills. The Panther defense dug deep and the offense continued to shine as Woolbright found Payne on a screen again, and Payne took it 57 yards for the TD. Woolbright later threw a 4-yard TD pass to senior Logan Owen before Hicks forced the safety to cap the scoring.
The road does not get easier for the Panthers as they will travel to Little Rock to play the Catholic Rockets at War Memorial Stadium. The much-improved Rockets upset North Little Rock their first game and routed Greene County Tech 38-16 last night.