ELIAS PAYNE

Benton sophomore Elias Payne, 1, gets loose for one of his four touchdowns in a 58-24 win over the Sylvan Hills Bears at Everett Field in Benton. Payne had four catches for 122 yards and three TDs, also returning a kickoff 99 yards for a TD.

The Sylvan Hills Bears kept it close early in the second quarter, but the Benton Panthers kicked it in gear the rest of the way, downing the Bears 58-24 in blowout fashion Friday night at Everett Field in the first 6A East Conference game. The win was also Head Coach Brad Harris’ 50th as a Panther, improving Benton to 1-1 overall after its Salt Bowl loss to Bryant two weeks ago.