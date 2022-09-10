Benton Week 2

BENTON – The Sylvan Hills Bears kept it close early in the second quarter, but the Benton Panthers kicked it in gear the rest of the way, downing the Bears 58-24 in blowout fashion Friday night at Everett Field in the first 6A East Conference game. The win was also Head Coach Brad Harris’ 50th as a Panther, improving Benton to 1-1 overall after its Salt Bowl loss to Bryant two weeks ago.