Benton senior pitcher Mallory Crosby throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Crosby pitched a two-hit shutout in an 18-0 win over Lake Hamilton on the road Thursday, and also shined at the plate. 

PEARCY – The Benton Lady Panthers scored runs in all five innings they played in an 18-0 victory over the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves Thursday in 5A South play. It was Benton’s second straight win over the Lady Wolves, defeating them 15-0 this past Tuesday to sweep the season series by a score of 33-0. 

