PEARCY – The Benton Lady Panthers scored runs in all five innings they played in an 18-0 victory over the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves Thursday in 5A South play. It was Benton’s second straight win over the Lady Wolves, defeating them 15-0 this past Tuesday to sweep the season series by a score of 33-0.
Benton blasts past LH on road
- Tony Lenahan
-
- Updated
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Panthers eke by Wolves, win 3rd straight
- Bryant soccer sweeps in Central
- Benton blasts past LH on road
- Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, calls on Trump to drop out
- Broad swaths of US reel from tornadoes that killed 29
- At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
- Rep. Fite announces retirement from public service after this term
- Local Vietnam veterans honored in ceremony
Most Popular
Articles
- Everett Ford receives top honor for third year in a row
- Bonnie Johnson, founder of Helping Hands, dies
- Benton City Council puts hold on mini-storage construction for a year
- Attorney General files complaint against Benton-based business
- White no-hits Tigers in rout
- Rep. Fite announces retirement from public service after this term
- 50th anniversary of Vietnam War's end to be marked March 30
- Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony at Courthouse on Thursday
- Bryant rebounds with 3 wins in Classic
- Local author pens book about faith in the face of Lupus
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.