ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston makes contact in a recent game. Houston went a combined 6 for 6 with a grand slam and six RBIs in a doubleheader sweep over Hot Springs Tuesday in Benton. 

BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers had no trouble improving to 4-0 in the 5A South Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep at Lady Panther Park in Benton. Benton downed the Hot Springs Lady Trojans 16-1 in the first game before freshman Azzy Morrow no-hit Hot Springs in a 15-0 blowout in the second game of the nightcap. 

AC LACKEY

Benton freshman AC Lackey slides into a base in a recent game. The Lady Panthers would sweep Hot Springs 16-1 and 15-0 in 5A South Conference play Tuesday in Benton. 

