BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers had no trouble improving to 4-0 in the 5A South Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep at Lady Panther Park in Benton. Benton downed the Hot Springs Lady Trojans 16-1 in the first game before freshman Azzy Morrow no-hit Hot Springs in a 15-0 blowout in the second game of the nightcap.
Benton blasts Trojans in DH before break
