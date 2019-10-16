EL DORADO – The Benton Lady Panthers took the long trek to El Dorado and suffered no travel fatigue as they demolished the Lady Wildcats with a 3-0 sweep Tuesday. The Lady Panthers held El Dorado to under 10 points each set, winning 25-2, 25-7 and 25-5 to push their record to 19-3 overall, 12-1 in the 5A South Conference, tied with Lakeside for the top spot in the league.
The Lady Panthers return home on Thursday for senior night vs. the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves to wrap up conference play at Benton Arena.
On Tuesday, junior Hannah Brewer and sophomore Laci Bohannan led the way with four kills apiece, while seniors Riley Hathcote, Katie Morrison and Raeley Wilson added two each.
Brewer and senior Lydia Buchanan tied for lead in service aces with seven each, with senior Kirsten Garner adding four aces. Brewer also led the way with six digs, with Morrison adding four and senior Mary Grace Guerra and Garner digging three each.
Buchanan and Bohannan led the way with four assists each, junior Katie Strickland had three and junior Sakari Faulkner had two assists.