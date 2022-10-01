MARION – The Benton Panthers offense and defense were clicking early, and despite a little comeback from their opponent, the Panthers came away with a 55-13 road win over the Marion Patriots in 6A East Conference play Friday in Marion. The Panthers picked up a little vengeance as it was the Patriots last season knocking the Panthers out of the state playoffs in the second round in Benton.
The Panthers improve to 3-2 overall, 3-1 in the 6A East, with Marion now also 3-1 in league play, 3-2 overall.
“It was a good win for us,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “We played well. I thought we played with a lot of energy early, and that’s what made the difference in the game.
“Defensively we were really swarming the football well, I really like how we attacked the field. Offensively we were able to score some points early, able to get them in a hole, big time.”
The Benton defense came up big in this one early as the Panthers tackled the Pats for lost yardage the first two plays of the game before forcing a punt. It took Benton just five plays to get into the end zone. A 4-yard run from junior Braylen Russell and a 9-yarder from senior quarterback Jack Woolbright was good for a first down. Russell ran for 7 more before Woolbright hit senior receiver Logan Owen for a 17-yard first down, which Russell cleaned up with an 8-yard touchdown run for the early 7-0 lead after senior Lucas Wilbur’s point-after.
Sophomore Elias Payne recovered the onside kick and Benton was back in business. This time it took 10 plays for Russell, who was just getting his night started, to score again. After Benton got a couple of first downs, Woolbright hit sophomore Maddox Davis for a 18-yard gain, which Russell capped the 49-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run.
The Benton defense bent but did not break its next series, giving up three first downs to the Patriots, but came up big when junior defensive lineman Chase Harding had a 2-yard tackle for loss, eventually forcing another Marion punt.
Russell hit the Patriots hard again. On the second play of the next drive, Russell rushed for 83 yards and his third TD of the game for the 21-0 lead with 1:49 left in the first quarter. Still in the first, a fumble recovery by Harding and 29-yard Wilbur field goal had the Panthers up 24-0 after the first frame.
“That kind of opened it up, broke their will a little, I think,” Harris said of Russell’s long TD. “Braylen is very capable of that every week. He had a big first half. Just a really solid night for him.”
The Benton D forced a turnover on downs and the Benton O rewarded them with a 12-play, 72-yard drive capped by another Wilbur field goal, this time from 42 yards. Wilbur kicked three field goals, a long of 49, in Benton’s 56-28 win over El Dorado the previous week.
“We kind of faltered a little bit, but we pulled out ole Wilbur,” Harris said. “He hit a couple big-time field goals for us and kept us scoring. That was huge.”
The Panther defense came up big once again, forcing a three-and-out before Benton capped a 12-play, 69-yard drive, converting on fourth down twice, with Russell’s fourth TD, a 1-yarder on fourth-and-goal for the 33-0 advantage at the half. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful.
Russell had 18 carries for 162 yards and four TDs in the first half, with Benton outgaining Marion 278 to 79 in total yards. Russell would finish with 168 yards on 21 carries for the game.
The Patriots made a bit of a comeback to start the third quarter with sophomore quarterback Carson Catt finding senior receiver Donnie Cheers for a nice catch and 54-yard TD, and Catt made it a 33-13 game with a 21-yard TD pass to senior Brian Weatherspoon with 3:06 left in the third.
“They did a heck of a job coming back in the third quarter, scored a couple of touchdowns,” Harris said. “We came out just a little bit flat in the second half. We regrouped and finished it off.”
The Panthers came back with a vengeance to put this one out of reach. Junior quarterback Cline Hooten threw a 38-yard TD pass to senior receiver Logan Owen for the 40-13 lead going into the final quarter, and senior Chris Barnard ran 23 yards to pay dirt for the 48-13 advantage after Davis found Owen for the 2-point conversion early in the fourth to start the clock for the rest of the game.
Senior Donovan Pearson capped the scoring with a 13-yard TD run midway through the fourth.
Benton outgained Marion 409 - 197 in total yardage.
Woolbright finished 8 of 13 for 47 yards, also running seven times for 49 yards, with Hooten, playing in the second half, 5 of 7 for 65 yards. Owen led the receivers with six catches for 72 yards.
Benton kept Woolbright out of the second half, and Russell most of the half for precautionary reasons.
“Jack started having some back spasms, tightening up,” Harris said. “We just didn’t want to take a chance. And the same thing with Braylen, he kind of tightened up a little bit. With Donovan and Chris, just precautionary. When you’re up 33-0 you can do that.”
Defensively, junior Gary Rideout picked off two passes, giving him three interceptions the past two games.
Benton is back in action this week hosting Greene County Tech (2-3, 1-3) for homecoming at Everett Field in Benton. GCT defeated Jacksonville 28-14 at home on Friday.