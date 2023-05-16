ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Houston allowed no hits or runs in her first 11 innings of the 5A State Tournament with the Lady Panthers defeating Sylvan Hills in the first round Thursday before shutting out Harrison 10-0 on Friday. Benton will take on Greenwood in the 5A semis today at noon. 

MARION – After handling the Sylvan Hills Lady Bears 9-1 in a combined no-hitter in the first round of the 5A State Tournament in Marion Thursday, the South No. 1 seed Benton Lady Panthers continued its quest for a third straight state championship Friday, shutting out the West No. 3 seed Harrison Lady Goblins 10-0 in six innings. Benton will play the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs, 9-1 victors over White Hall in the quarterfinals Friday, in today’s state semifinals at noon in Marion. 

VIOLET MENDEZ

Benton senior catcher Violet Mendez chases a pop foul in a game earlier this season. Benton defeated Sylvan Hills 9-1 Thursday and Harrison 10-0 Friday in the first two rounds of the 5A State Tournament in Marion, taking on Greenwood in the semifinals today at noon. 
LYDIA BETHARDS

Benton sophomore Lydia Bethards takes a cut in a game earlier this season. Bethards had a big first two games of the 5A State Tournament, going a combined 6 for 7 with five RBIs in wins over Sylvan Hills and Harrison in Marion. 

