Benton senior catcher Violet Mendez chases a pop foul in a game earlier this season. Benton defeated Sylvan Hills 9-1 Thursday and Harrison 10-0 Friday in the first two rounds of the 5A State Tournament in Marion, taking on Greenwood in the semifinals today at noon.
Benton senior Alyssa Houston throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Houston allowed no hits or runs in her first 11 innings of the 5A State Tournament with the Lady Panthers defeating Sylvan Hills in the first round Thursday before shutting out Harrison 10-0 on Friday. Benton will take on Greenwood in the 5A semis today at noon.
Benton sophomore Lydia Bethards takes a cut in a game earlier this season. Bethards had a big first two games of the 5A State Tournament, going a combined 6 for 7 with five RBIs in wins over Sylvan Hills and Harrison in Marion.
MARION – After handling the Sylvan Hills Lady Bears 9-1 in a combined no-hitter in the first round of the 5A State Tournament in Marion Thursday, the South No. 1 seed Benton Lady Panthers continued its quest for a third straight state championship Friday, shutting out the West No. 3 seed Harrison Lady Goblins 10-0 in six innings. Benton will play the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs, 9-1 victors over White Hall in the quarterfinals Friday, in today’s state semifinals at noon in Marion.
Not only did the Lady Panthers (27-4) earn the first- and second-round wins, Benton senior Alyssa Houston continued her dominance to earn the victory in the circle. After giving up no hits and just one walk in six shutout innings against Sylvan Hills, striking out 16 Lady Bears, Houston pitched five no-hit, no-run innings against Harrison, again just walking one with 13 strikeouts. The Stanford signee has not allowed a hit or run in her last 30.2 innings pitched, striking out 76 over that span.
In the first-round win, freshman Caroline Hicks pitched the final frame on Thursday and also did not allow a hit, but walked three and gave up the unearned run while striking out one. Senior Mallory Crosby gave up just one hit in her one scoreless inning of work on Friday.
Pounding out 14 hits against Sylvan Hills (13-13), the Lady Panthers, winning their 13th in a row, had 13 against Harrison (23-6) on Friday and got on the board early after Houston struck out the side in the top of the first.
Senior leadoff Addison Davis was hit by a pitch to start before Houston took a rare strikeout. Sophomore Lydia Bethards sent Davis to third with a single to right field and senior Emily Reed plated Davis with an RBI ground out for the 1-0 lead after one.
Benton blew up in the second inning. Senior Mallory Crosby and Dakota Hobson both hit one-out singles before senior Violet Mendez single, with an error scoring both runs for the 3-0 lead. A walk to Davis was followed by an RBI single by Houston before Bethards knocked two more in with a single to left. After an error, freshman Cameron Culclager singled in Bethards before junior AC Mitchell’s sacrifice fly plating Reed made it an 8-0 game after two.
It stayed that way until the sixth. Houston singled and Bethards walked before a fly out with courtesy runner Addisyn Rasburry tagging to third. Bethards stole second and both runs came around on Culclager’s 2-run single to put Benton up 10-0, invoking the sportsmanship rule of being up 10 runs after five innings.
Bethards finished 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, with Culclager 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Hobson and Mendez both went 2 for 3 with a run each, while Houston was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Crosby added a hit and run in the win.
Benton 9, Sylvan Hills 1
After Houston struck out the side in order in the top of the first, Benton got on the board in the bottom when Davis singled and later scored on Houston’s single for the 1-0 lead after one. Houston would also go 4 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs.
Houston struck out the first 12 batters she faced and retired the first 16 Sylvan Hills batters before a one-out walk in the sixth, which was erased when senior catcher Violet Mendez threw the runner out at second attempting to steal.
The Lady Panthers kept scoring, though, putting up two more in the second on Houston and Bethard’s consecutive two-out RBI singles for the 3-0 lead, and Benton made it 4-0 in the fourth on another Bethards RBI single.
Benton broke it open in the sixth despite the first two batters going down. Houston doubled and courtesy runner Addison Barger scored on another Bethards RBI hit, this one a double to left field, for the 5-0 lead. Three batters later with the bases loaded, Mitchell unloaded them with a 3-run double to left field for the 8-0 lead before Crosby singled Mitchell in a batter later to cap the Lady Panther scoring.
After Houston’s 4 for 4, Bethards was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, with Mitchell’s pinch-hit double also going for three RBIs. Davis was 3 for 4 with three runs, with Crosby 2 for 4 with an RBI. Culclager added a hit in the win.
For updated scores in the tournament, check out @SalineCourierSp on Twitter.