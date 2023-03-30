BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers had no trouble in 5A South Conference play Tuesday, walloping the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves 15-0 in three innings of play. It was Benton’s fourth straight win since falling to Bryant before spring break snapping a 67-game win streak. The victory puts the 5A No. 1 Lady Panthers at 7-1 overall, 5-0 in the South tied with Sheridan for the top spot.
Benton blows by Lake Hamilton
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
