LYDIA BETHARDS

Benton sophomore Lydia Bethards makes a play in a game earlier this season. The Lady Panthers beat Lake Hamilton 15-0 at Lady Panthers Park in Benton on Tuesday. 

BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers had no trouble in 5A South Conference play Tuesday, walloping the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves 15-0 in three innings of play. It was Benton’s fourth straight win since falling to Bryant before spring break snapping a 67-game win streak. The victory puts the 5A No. 1 Lady Panthers at 7-1 overall, 5-0 in the South tied with Sheridan for the top spot. 

