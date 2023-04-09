BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers stayed perfect in the 5A South with a 15-0 blowout over visiting Lakeside Lady Rams, sweeping the season series after Tuesday’s 10-0 shutout. It was freshman Azzy Morrow earning the win in the circle, tossing four shutout innings in the sportsmanship win, giving up five hits and a walk, while striking out three.
Benton blows by Lakeside
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
