EMILY REED

Benton senior Emily Reed smacks a 3-run home run in the second inning of a 15-0 win over the Lakeside Lady Rams Thursday at Lady Panther Park. Benton hit three homers in the win and stay perfect in the 5A South. 

BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers stayed perfect in the 5A South with a 15-0 blowout over visiting Lakeside Lady Rams, sweeping the season series after Tuesday’s 10-0 shutout. It was freshman Azzy Morrow earning the win in the circle, tossing four shutout innings in the sportsmanship win, giving up five hits and a walk, while striking out three. 

