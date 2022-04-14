MCCARTNEY ASHER

Benton freshman McCartney Asher, 20, competes in a match earlier this season. Asher had 3 assists and a goal in a 7-0 victory over Parkview this past Tuesday in Benton.

The Benton Lady Panthers soccer squad won their seventh straight match with a 7-0 win over Parkview Tuesday at Panther Stadium in Benton. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.