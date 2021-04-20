AUBREE GOODNIGHT

Benton junior Aubree Goodnight makes contact with a pitch in a game earlier this season. The Lady Panthers stayed undefeated at 18-0 with a 12-2 victory over Greenbrier on the road Monday. 

The Benton Lady Panthers stayed perfect on the season, blowing out the Greenbrier Lady Panthers 12-2 Monday in Greenbrier. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

