BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers cruised to a 10-0 victory over the White Hall Lady Bulldogs Tuesday in 5A South Conference play at Lady Panther Park in Benton. The win keeps the Lady Panthers a perfect 11-0 in the South, tied with Sheridan for the top spot, and go to 17-4 overall.

Benton senior Stanford signee Alyssa Houston threw another no-hitter in the win, walking just one Lady Bulldog while striking out 14 in five scoreless innings.

Houston struck out the first seven batters she faced and retired the first 11 before a two-out walk in the fourth. She went on to strike out the final four batters she faced.

The Lady Panthers got it going early as Houston reached on a one-out single and courtesy runner Bailey Pierce went to second on sophomore Lydia Bethards’ single. After a ground out for the second out, freshman Cameron Culcager came through with an RBI single. Bethards scored on a wild pitch for the 2-0 game and an error allowed another runner to cross. Senior Violet Mendez knocked in another with a single and another error made it 5-0 after one.

Benton scored two more in the third on senior Addison Davis’ RBI ground out and Houston’s RBI single, and in the fourth senior Emily Reed reached on an error, stole third and scored on another error for the 8-0 lead after four. The Lady Panthers ended it on junior AC Mitchell’s 2-run double to invoke the sportsmanship rule in the fifth.

Getting a hit in every game this past weekend, the freshman Culclager stayed hot going 4 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Mendez followed with a 3-for-3 day with two RBIs and Houston went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Mitchell had a hit and two RBIs, with Bethards and senior Dakota Hobson adding a hit and run apiece.

Benton will head to White Hall on Friday for a South rematch.