ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston, right, defends in a game earlier this season. Houston had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 65-34 win over Lake Hamilton on the road in 5A South Conference play. 

PEARCY – The Benton Lady Panthers cruised to yet another 5A South Conference rout Tuesday, walloping the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves 65-34 at Wolf Arena in Pearcy. It was Benton’s 11th straight victory, including 18 of its last 19 contests going for wins. The victory put the Lady Panthers at 13-0 in the South, 21-3 overall, and a win away from clinching the South No. 1 seed against rival Sheridan at Benton Arena Friday. Sheridan sits in second place at 11-2 with three games remaining.

