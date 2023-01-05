WHITE HALL – After a long break for Christmas since falling to rival Bryant Lady Hornets in the Saline County Shootout on Dec. 17, the Benton Lady Panthers were not rusty getting back to action Tuesday against the White Hall Lady Bulldogs in 5A South Conference action. The Lady Panthers were hot early on their way to a 58-23 blowout of the Bulldogs, improving Benton to 3-0 in the South, 10-3 overall, and winning 8 of its past 9 contests.
featured
Benton blows out Bulldogs after break
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Benton blows out Bulldogs after break
- McCormick, Whitley lead way as Cards hold on
- Panthers suffer 1st South loss
- Benton Planning commission approves variances, rezoning request
- Sheriff's office investigating New Year's Eve shooting
- New water meters to be installed in Bryant
- JA putting on the Ritz for Gatsby Gala
- Benton Parks Department receives $400,000 grant for river greenway project
Most Popular
Articles
- Saline Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
- Benton Parks Department receives $400,000 grant for river greenway project
- Russell earns All-State, 13 more Cards honored
- Zac Dunlap Band to headline New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
- Vocque, Wimberly earn All-State
- Swearing In Ceremonies
- Seyler joins The Saline Courier staff as managing editor
- Prosecuting attorney, deputies sworn into office
- Gas prices on the rise across state
- Panthers pull away in 3rd to open Invite
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.