WHITE HALL – After a long break for Christmas since falling to rival Bryant Lady Hornets in the Saline County Shootout on Dec. 17, the Benton Lady Panthers were not rusty getting back to action Tuesday against the White Hall Lady Bulldogs in 5A South Conference action. The Lady Panthers were hot early on their way to a 58-23 blowout of the Bulldogs, improving Benton to 3-0 in the South, 10-3 overall, and winning 8 of its past 9 contests. 

ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston, 32, takes a shot in the Saline County Shootout this past December in Benton. Houston began the new year with an all-around game, leading the Lady Panthers with 18 points, eight rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks in a 58-23 win over White Hall on the road Tuesday. 